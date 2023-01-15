Maatu Pongal 2023: Wishes and greetings to share this Jallikattu festival

Pongal is a harvest Festival that is widely celebrated in Tamil-speaking regions and also its neighbourhood. Pongal celebrations go on for four days. Each day has its own significance and importance. First day of the celebration is known as the Bhogi (January 14, 2023), second day is called Thai Pongal; the third day is called Maatu Pongal and the final day is called Kaanum Pongal.
Maatu Pongal falls on January 16, 2023 and is the day that hosts the controversial Jallikattu festival. Ensuring safety and good health, here are a few wishes and messages to share with your loved ones.
