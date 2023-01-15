Maatu Pongal 2023: Wishes and greetings to share this Jallikattu festival

e-Paper Get App
The day of the controversial Jallikattu festival has arrived. Ensuring safety and good health, here are a few wishes and messages to share with your loved ones

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 02:05 PM IST
article-image
Pongal is a harvest Festival that is widely celebrated in Tamil-speaking regions and also its neighbourhood. Pongal celebrations go on for four days. Each day has its own significance and importance. First day of the celebration is known as the Bhogi (January 14, 2023), second day is called Thai Pongal; the third day is called Maatu Pongal and the final day is called Kaanum Pongal.


Maatu Pongal falls on January 16, 2023 and is the day that hosts the controversial Jallikattu festival. Ensuring safety and good health, here are a few wishes and messages to share with your loved ones.

Maatu Pongal wishes

Happy Maatu Pongal

article-image

The Jallikattu vibe

Istock

Wish you Happy Pongal

Facebook

Happy Pongal

Pinterest

article-image

