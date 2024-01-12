Lohri & Makar Sankranti 2024: Know Correct Date & Significance Of The Festivals

Lohri 2024 | File

The festival season has started as people are preparing to celebrate Lohri and Makar Sankranti, two auspicious occasions associated with harvest. While Punjabis and a few other North Indian communities observe Lohri by gathering around a bonfire and worshipping it with traditional songs, people in western regions of India mark Makar Sankranti with joy by flying kites and preparing festive foods.

Confused with the date of Lohri and Makar Sankranti this year? Several people are unsure whether the two celebrations are taking place or January 13, 14, or 15. In case, you weren't clear about the date to mark these festivals, we tell you the correct date as per the panchang.

Lohri 2024

In 2024, Lohri falls on January 14 as per Drig Panchang. This festival sees the culmination of winter and the advent of longer days. The significance of the Punjabi festival lies in the conclusion of the cold season and the harvesting of the Rabi crops. The lighting of the bonfire during Lohri symbolizes the warmth of the sun essential for the growth of crops.

Makar Sankranti 2024

Many associate Makar Sankranti with the phrase "Til gol ka godd godd bola (Eat til gol and speak sweetly). This festival is predominantly marked in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and its neighbourhood. On this date, January 15 this year, the popular Sabarimala Temple in Kerala carries out a special lamp lighting known as “Makarvilakku.”