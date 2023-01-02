Kurma Dwadashi 2023: Date, parana time, and all you need to know

Kurma Dwadashi | File

Kurma Dwadashi is one of the most auspicious days to seek the blessings of Lord Vishnu. On this day, falling this year on January 3, Lord Vishu is worshipped in his Kurma avatar or the tortoise incarnation that manifested during the Samudra Manthana (churning of the ocean).

Vaikuntha Ekadashi concludes as the thithi transcends to Kurma Dwadashi. Devotees who fast during the Ekadashi day, break their fast early on Dwadashi. It is believed that observing this vrat helps in the redemption of sins and also helps in the path of Moksha (salvation).

Parana Time: January 03, 7:12 AM - January 03, 9:20 AM

Prayers: Vishnu Sahasranama and Sri Dashavatara Stotra are often recited by devotees along with various other bhajans towards Lord Vishnu and goddess Laxmi. Chanting "Om Namo Bhagvate Vasudevaye" and "Hare Krishna Hare Krishna, Krishna Krishna Hare Hare, Hare Rama Hare Rama, Rama Rama Hare Hare" about 108 times can bring good health and help in manifesting desires.