Kalki Jayanti 2026: How The Auspicious Day Is Link To Lord Vishnu? Know Date, Muhurat, Significance And Mythological Story Behind It

Kalki Jayanti 2026: How The Auspicious Day Is Link To Lord Vishnu |

Kalki Jayanti is celebrated annually on the sixth day of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan. According to the Hindu calendar, this day marks the appearance of Lord Vishnu in his Kalki form, which is why it is dedicated to Lord Kalki. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Kalki is the tenth and final incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that the day honours an avatar who hasn't been born yet. On Tuesday, 18 August 2026, devotees will fast, pray and visit Vishnu temples for the deity scriptures say is still to come.

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What is Kalki Jayanti?

According to legends, when Lord Vishnu takes the incarnation of Lord Kalki, evil sinners will be destroyed from the world, and once again the flag of dharma will be established and flourish. This year, the auspicious day will fall on Tuesday, August 18. It is said that the four Yugas (Satya, Treta, Dwapara, and the one we're supposedly living through now, Kali Yuga) are like a cycle that keeps going on, and at the end, Kalki would come to turn the 'wheel of time' from Kali Yuga to Satya Yuga once again.

Kalki Jayanti 2026 date and timings

According to Drik Panchang, Kalki Jayanti will be observed on Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

Shashthi Tithi Begins - 08:30 PM on Aug 17, 2026

Shashthi Tithi Ends - 09:20 PM on Aug 18, 2026

Kalki Jayanti Muhurat - 03:46 PM to 06:28 PM

Story of Kalki deity

The narrative primarily originates from the Kalki Purana, with segments reflected in the Vishnu Purana and the Bhagavata Purana. The specifics vary a bit from one text to another, yet the overall narrative remains constant. According to scriptures, the deity will arrive at the very end of Kali Yuga, which is the current age of darkness, greed, and chaos, to destroy evil, punish the wicked, and establish dhamma or Dharma and begin Sat Yug.

Rituals to follow

On this auspicious day, wake up early and take a bath before sunrise. Clean your home and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi temple on this day to seek blessings. Read Lord Vishnu and Lord Krishna scriptures like Vishnu Stotram, Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana and more.