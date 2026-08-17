When Is Nag Panchami 2026? Know Date, Muhurat And More About The Day That Falls In The Month Of Shravan

When Is Nag Panchami 2026 |

Nag Panchami is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of Nag Devtas (serpent deities). In 2026, Nag Panchami will be observed in the month of Shravan, on Monday, August 17, 2026. The day is celebrated on the fifth day (Panchami) of the Shukla Paksha and it holds deep religious and cultural significance, especially in India and Nepal.

About Nag Panchami

The festival is rooted in ancient traditions where snakes are seen as symbols of fertility, protection, and rebirth. Hindus believe that worshipping serpents on this day brings protection from snakebites and ensures prosperity and well-being in the household. In many scriptures, Lord Shiva is depicted with a snake around his neck, and Lord Vishnu is shown resting on the divine serpent Sheshnag, which highlights the sacred connection.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Muhurat of Nag Panchami 2026

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious day will be observed on Monday, August 11, 2026.

Panchami Tithi Begins - 04:52 PM on Aug 16, 2026

Panchami Tithi Ends - 05:00 PM on Aug 17, 2026

Nag Panchami rituals

On Nag Panchami, devotees wake up early, take a holy bath, and visit temples where idols or images of snakes are worshipped. In some places, real snakes are offered milk, sweets, turmeric, and flowers. Clay or silver serpent idols are also worshipped at home. Mantras such as “Om Namah Shivaya” and other Nag Devta chants are recited with devotion. People often draw images of serpents at the entrance of their houses with turmeric or red vermilion as a symbol of protection. In rural areas, especially in Maharashtra and Karnataka, folk dances and songs add to the festive vibe.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Cultural importance

Nag Panchami also reflects the harmony between nature and humans. It teaches reverence for all living beings and reminds us of the power and grace of nature’s forces. This day is not only a celebration of faith but also an expression of gratitude toward creatures often feared yet respected in Indian mythology.