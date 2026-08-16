Explained: Why Does Shravan Begin Earlier In North India Than Maharashtra?

In Hinduism, Shravan, the fifth month as per the Hindu calendar, is considered the most auspicious. Interestingly, it began early in the North (July 30th and August 28th) but has just started in Maharashtra (August 13th and September 11th). And this has confused many esp. the Gen Z who are seeing the North celebrate Shravan online.

Northern Celebrations

Uttarakhand-based advocate Roopal has been happily doing Shravan fasts for four to five years thanks to her family. She enjoys praying while observing this fast, and considers fasting more about keeping her thoughts peaceful.

Delhi-based student Shivangi Shekhawat too has been observing Shravan fasts for a few years. “I started because it was something my family followed, but gradually became a personal practice. Shravan has a peaceful and spiritual atmosphere, and fasting gives me a sense of discipline and helps me spend more time in self-reflection.”

Marathi Celebrations

Mumbai-based housewife Karuna Waghmare has been observing the Shravan for many years now. “My mother and grandmother would observe the fast, and even my cousins continue the tradition. It was something that gradually became a part of my routine.” She calls the month of slowing down a bit, and spending quiet time with oneself 'a pause'.

Fast Routines

Both Shivangi and Roopal begin their fast routine with an early-morning bath and prayers to Lord Shiva. Shivangi states, “During the fast, I generally have fruits, milk or curd, makhana, dry fruits, sabudana and items made with kuttu. I use sendha namak.”

Roopal mentions many in the North fast on Mondays during Shravan and some follow a sattvic diet. But she sees the same essence in people who are celebrating Shravan with devotion and belief.

Karuna fasts on Mondays. She usually has buttermilk along with things such as sabudana khichdi or vada, fruits, curd, sweet potato, and rajgira or singhara roti. “In the evening, I have a simple sattvic meal. We also do a small puja at home, and offer our prayers.”

Religious Aspect

Dr Aaryaa Ashutosh Joshi, researcher of Hindu studies and professor of research at DES Pune University, has been a member of Dnyan Prabodhini's Paurohitya department for 25 years. She finds Indian culture’s ancient roots in the Vedas. “Back then, we had the Yagya tradition and mention of gods like the sun and the moon in the Vedas. When we think of time, we mention Amanta, the month ending on the new moon day, and Purnimanta, the month ending on the full moon day and going into Krishna Paksha.”

Dr Aaryaa also mentions the start of muhurtas and cycles based on seasons, as per the original Vedic tradition. “The calendar or cycle of rituals was set so that when we sit for the rituals, we have an auspicious time.” Later, Jyotish Vedanga came into prominence, which set the way of calculating time.

From this system came into being the solar and lunar year. Within this, we get an Adhik Maas. The calculations between the lunar and the solar year result in a difference of 11 days every year. Every three months, 11 days were taken and blended into around 30 or 32 days. This Adhik Maas happens so that the solar and lunar calendars align.

Dr Aaryaa adds, “All these special days and festivals emerged from agricultural tradition because they are based on the season.”

Calendar Consideration

The different Shravan celebrations happen due to the calendar. Maharashtra and the South follow the calendar called 'Amanta' or 'lunar calendar'. Our month begins with Shukla Paksha and continues till the next Poornima. Thus, in the Amanta or lunar calendar, the month ends on Amavasya, and a new one begins on Pratipada.

“In the North, Shravan begins earlier because their calendar is a Poornima one. It starts with Krishna Paksha. But even if there is a difference of 15 days, the day doesn’t change. For example, when we celebrate Raksha Bandhan, we have Shravan Purnima. The North is ahead of us. Still, the day remains the same for them,” she adds.

The Yajna system fading was followed by the start of Panchayatana pujas and a rise of diverse sects and Rajas. These rajas began their calendar systems. “In Maharashtra, we call it 'Shalivahan' after the Satavahana Rajas. They had Andhra influence. Gradually, they started moving towards Maharashtra, where they started their era. It stops on Amavasya and starts on Shukla Pratipada,” Dr Aaryaa states.

As you move North, Vikram Samvat, or the Vikram Calendar based on the solar calendar, is used. Here, the month ends in Poornima. Despite the North celebrating beforehand, there is a sync, and festivals get celebrated on the same particular Tithi.

Different fasts

The slight change, Dr Aaryaa sees, is that the North sees a lot of fruit-based or without water fasts, which is lower in Maharashtra. Since festivals are usually connected with labour-intensive agriculture in Maharashtra, staying hungry is not an option.

While sweet potatoes or potatoes are consumed in Maharashtra during fasts, others have the local root vegetables. But fruits and milk are common. Differences between sects also impact food. “Some brands in Maharashtra offer barnyard millet-free Thalipeeth flour mix. Vaishnavas eat barnyard millet during fasts. But Shaivites don’t,” Dr Aaryaa mentions.

Rituals, dates, and fasts can change. But the true sanctity of Shravan is upheld all over.