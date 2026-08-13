Shravan Begins In Maharashtra, Gujarat And Parts Of South India: All You Need To Know About The Month Dedicated To Lord Shiva And Goddess Parvati

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Shravan, also known as Sawan is one of the holiest month which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is one of the most sacred Hindu observance which is observed in the month of July and August. The holy month has begun from Thursday, August 13, 2026 in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Karnataka and parts of South India, whereas, the Shravan month began on July 29 in northern parts of India, including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, among others.

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Shravan begins today

The month of Shravan began in Maharashtra, Gujarat and parts of southern India on Thursday, Aug 13, 2026, and will continue until September 11, 2026. The holy month is observed on different dates in northern and southern parts of India because the regions follow different calendars. Northern Indian states follow the Purnimanta calendar, while other states follow the Amavasyant calendar, resulting in variations in dates and celebrations.

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What is Shravan Somvar Vrat?

Shravan or Shravani Somvaar Vrat is a ritual fast that is observed by devotees of Lord Shiva on every Monday during the Shravan month. Mondays are already considered sacred for worshipping Lord Shiva, and their spiritual importance increases during this holy period. During this auspicious period, devotees observe a partial or complete fast, visit Shiva temples, perform Abhishekam (ritual bathing of the Shiva Linga) with milk, honey, Dhatura, Belpatra, and water, and chant Lord Shiva mantras.

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Significance of Shravani Somvaar

The Shravani Somvaar Vrat is believed to bring peace, prosperity, good health, and the fulfilment of wishes. It is especially significant for unmarried women, who observe the fast to seek an ideal life partner, much like Goddess Parvati did to win Lord Shiva's heart. Married couples also observe this vrat for a happy and harmonious married life. Devotees believe that observing the Shravani Somvaar fast with true devotion helps in gaining Lord Shiva's blessings and removes negative energies and obstacles from life.