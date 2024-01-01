January 1 Or 2? Here's When We Celebrate Saint Basil Day

Saint Basil Day |

Saint Basil Day or the Feast of Saint Basil The Great is observed in early January every year. The occasion is celebrated across Christian communities on different dates. While the Eastern Churches mark the day on the first of the month adding to the New Year festivities, the West holds celebrations a day later. St. Basil Day is predominantly commemorated by Orthodox Christians who perform the Liturgy of the saint on this day remembering him.

Happy Saint Basil Day! pic.twitter.com/0uSgE792Bp — Fr. John Huber, CSB (@HuberJB) January 2, 2022

About Saint Basil

The significance of this day is integral to his observance. The day remembers the death of Basil of Caesarea. It is believed that the saint is a forefather of the Greek Orthodox Church and is known for caring for the poor. He is also reportedly credited with defining the terms ‘ousia’ (essence/substance) and ‘hypostasis’ (person/reality).

Feast of St. Basil & the Circumcision of our Lord are celebrated on January 1st for us New Calendar adherents.



Start the year off strong with heading to Liturgy. Best enjoyed without a hangover!



And make some vasilopita while you're at it. 🤌 Have a blessed start to 2024- pic.twitter.com/0IHFFqc1bF — Northodox (@unifiedprolife) January 1, 2024

You might be aware of Russia's iconic landmark in Moscow that pays tribute to the saint - The Saint Basil's Cathedral. Built during the 16th century, it happens to be a tourist attraction these days and serves as a museum filled with rich history and heritage.

Happy Feast Wishes & Greetings

On this holy day, wish your dear ones a Happy Feast with these messages and greetings.

Happy New Year and Feast of the Circumcision of our Lord and St. Basil the Great! pic.twitter.com/xXwVlImx5V — Romanos(Ὀκτώηχος enthusiast) ☦️ (@Romanos911) January 1, 2024

May the light of this feast shine brightly in your life, bringing you hope, happiness, and harmony. Greetings of St. Basil Day to you

Remembering Saint Basil on this auspicious day, who said, "A good deed is never lost." Have a blessed and joyous feast

“Christ is circumcised!” just doesn’t have the same ring to it as “Christ is born!” or “Christ is risen!” Still, blessed feast all the same (and blessed feast of St. Basil the Great as well). pic.twitter.com/M8eaNP2xm1 — Gabriel S. Sanchez (@OpusPublicum) January 1, 2024

May this special occasion be filled with happiness, love, and moments of reflection. Have a blessed feast

This feast day, we pray that the blessings of the saint will fill your life with happiness. Sending you warm wishes for the occasion