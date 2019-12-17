How to maintain friendships — Grand Master Akshar, Yoga Master & Spiritual Guide

Universally, the best gift that is bestowed upon mankind is the power of friendship. The topic of friendship also holds a special place throughout the annals of time. Even the great Indian epics of Ramayana and Mahabharata show us this.

It is amazing that all the divine personalities who came to this Earth experienced, and showed us the value of friendship. Whether it was Gautama Buddha, Guru Nanak or Lord Krishna, they all stand as excellent examples for friendship.

They tried to teach us how the divine bond of friendship is. Friendship is the wise process of both choosing the right set of friends, and then knowing how to be a good friend forever. Are you aware of the value of friendship? There are a few important qualities that we all need to cherish and retain friends.

A good friend is one who is unconditional, pure, and transparent. The meaning behind friendship is the ability to exude pure love, and the absence of ego.

Lord Krishna was a great friend to Sudhama. When Sudhama goes to visit Lord Krishna in His palace, he gets welcomed by Him in great enthusiasm.

Lord Krishna embraces His friend lovingly without any airs. Despite being both a God and a king, He never makes His friend feel small or insignificant. He remains humble and rejoices in this human bond of friendship.

This is a good lesson to us that we should kill the ego. We are able to learn these qualities of friendship from these divine personalities. Observe who your fair-weather friends are, and those who stand by you during tough times.

This can be a good indication of who your friends really are. The ones who are with you even during the bad times are your treasures, and you should treat them as such. In this way we can carry on our friendships from this life to another life.