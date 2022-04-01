How do movements of planets affect our lives?

Just like air, water, are essential for life on Earth so are the stars and the planets as their movements have an impact on people.

The Sun uses the light of distant stars to create panch-tatva (five elements) on earth. Ancient Indian scriptures and modern astronomers both have acknowledged the influence of the galaxy on life on earth.

The Moon’s movement around the earth causes high tide. Similarly, it also impacts people’s hearts and minds. Stars that shine in the universe are known as constellations and impact life on earth.

Nature scientists believe that millions of years ago there was only one Sun. Later, another Sun passed near it. The gravitational force of the Sun resulted in a solar storm that broke the second Sun into many small pieces. These small pieces later became planets and started orbiting around the Sun.

Earth is also one such part of the broken Sun. Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune and Pluto rotate around the Sun in earth’s outer orbit, while Venus and Mercury are in inner orbit. These are sometimes visible to naked eyes at night.

Sun is the centre of all these planets. Earth takes one year to complete one circle around the Sun. Winter, Summer and Monsoon seasons on earth are caused by the distance from Sun.

Old scriptures say that Sun, Moon, Mars, Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Saturn, and Rahu-Ketu are regarded as nine planets. However, modern scientists have also identified Harshal, Neptune and Pluto. All these planets are tied to the gravitational force of the Sun and move around it in their orbit. These planets lead to moon sign that are governed by 27 stars. There are four steps in a star that play an important role in a man’s life from birth to death.

