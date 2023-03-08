Holi 2023: Brothers & sisters, is March 9 Bhai Dooj?

Holi Bhai Dooj | FPJ

Happy Holi everyone. After the Holika Dahan rituals, and celebrating the Rang Panchami with family and friends, it's time to strengthen and worship the brother-sister bond. March 9, 2023, will be observed as Holi Bhai Dooj.

Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhratri Dwitiya in some cultures. Did you know? There are believed to be two days to celebrate Bhai Dooj, one during the days of Diwali and the other on Holi. While most might be aware of the earlier, Holi Bhai Dooj is lesser known.

This year, the special occasion begins on Wednesday afternoon and continues until the Dwitiya Tithi ends at 03: 24 pm on March 9. Despite the Tithi beginning on March 8, Hindus celebrate it on a fresh day, i.e. on Thursday.

While observing the festival colours with rituals and ceremonies, one can't miss celebrating the special day meant to honour and celebrate their brothers and sisters.

