Two days to celebrate Bhai Dooj

Indore(Madhya Pradesh): The Bhai Dooj festival is celebrated on the second day of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month. It is also called Yama Dwitiya. After Diwali festival, the Bhai Dooj festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm. This festival symbolises the undying love between a brother and sister.

This year this festival will be celebrated on two days, on October 26 and October 27. This festival is being celebrated on 26 October due to the solar eclipse that occurred on Tuesday the day after Diwali.

On Bhai Dooj, sisters apply tilak to their brothers and wish them happiness and prosperity in their lives.

Muhurat of Bhai Dooj

The Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month is starting at 2:42 pm on 26 October 2022 and will end the next day on 27 October at 12:45 pm. On the day of the Bhai Dooj festival which is also called on Yama Dwitiya, the Muhurat of tilak will be from 1:12 pm to 3:27 pm on October 26.