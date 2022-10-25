In Pics: B-Town celebrates Diwali 2022

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 25, 2022
After two years of subdued celebrations, Bollywood personalities went all out this year to celebrate Diwali. They made sure to dress to the nines and create the best memories with their families and friends
Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a picture with Saif Ali Khan and wrote, "'This is Us ❤️ From mine to yours… Happy Diwali friends ❤️ Stay Blessed ❤️"
Anushka Sharma looked ethereal as she posed in a green lehenga for the auspicious occasion
Varun Dhawan posted a picture with his wife Natasha and their pet and wished his fans a blessed Diwali
The hottest couple in B-Town, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, celebrated their first Diwali together as a married couple
Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt chose to spend her Diwali in bed this year and wished her fans with a cozy selfie with her cat Edward
Neetu Singh posted a family picture of Alia, Ranbir, Shaheen and Soni Razdan
Ayushmann Khurrana posted this adorable picture with his wife Tahira and captioned it 'Diwali 2022 ❤️'
New parents Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja exuded regal vibes as they celebrated the festival
Kiara celebrated Diwali with boyfriend and actor Sidharth Malhotra
Thanks For Reading!