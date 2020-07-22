Hariyali Teej 2020: All you need to know about puja vidhi and muhurat

Hariyali Teej, also known as Shravan Teej, is a monsoon festival celebrated in the Northern part of India.
The festival is celebrated especially in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
It falls on the third day of the first fortnight of the Hindu month of Shravan and usually two days before Nag Panchami. The festival, which is symbolic of the prosperity and happiness of married couples, is a three-day festival dedicated to goddess Parvati and commemorates her union with Lord Shiva.
During this season the surroundings become green and hence the name ‘Hariyali’. This year, the festival falls on July 23.
This year, as per drikpanchang.com, Tritiya Thithi begins at 7.22 pm on July 22 and ends at 5.03 pm on July 23.
Puja Vidhi
On the auspicious occasion, homes are decorated with toran. Devotees also make small idols of Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati and Lord Ganesh using soil and Ganga water.
Women do kirtans and jagrans throughout the night. However, this year, the celebrations will be different owing to restrictions due to ongoing pandemic.
These rituals may vary from region to region, but the structure is almost the same.
So, after rising early, taking a bath and getting dressed in green coloured clothes for the puja, women must purify the puja platform with Gangajal.
Then an idol of Lord Shiva and Parvati or Shiva Linga or a photo-frame must be placed on the platform.
In another plate, keep Suhag Samagri such as mehendi, kajal, comb, makeup kit, bindi, red chunri, sindoor, bangles and a green coloured cloth for Mata Parvati.
Offer a platter with banana leaf, Vilva leaves, Datura leaves, a Janeyu, a fresh piece of cloth, Chandan to Lord Shiva.
After offering these to the deities, listen to the Vrat Katha.
Offer Naivedhya to the Gods and conclude it by performing the aarti.
Next morning, to break the fast, one must offer bhog to the Gods. Thus, women must take a bath, get dressed for the puja and then conclude the vrat by offering Naivedhya.
