Hariyali Teej 2020: All you need to know about puja vidhi and muhurat

Hariyali Teej, also known as Shravan Teej, is a monsoon festival celebrated in the Northern part of India.

The festival is celebrated especially in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

It falls on the third day of the first fortnight of the Hindu month of Shravan and usually two days before Nag Panchami. The festival, which is symbolic of the prosperity and happiness of married couples, is a three-day festival dedicated to goddess Parvati and commemorates her union with Lord Shiva.

During this season the surroundings become green and hence the name ‘Hariyali’. This year, the festival falls on July 23.

This year, as per drikpanchang.com, Tritiya Thithi begins at 7.22 pm on July 22 and ends at 5.03 pm on July 23.