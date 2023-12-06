Hanukkah 2023: Date, Significance & All You Need To Know About The Jewish Festival

Hanukkah 2023 | Freepik

Hanukkah is a Jewish festival which celebrated with great joy by the community. It runs for eight days marking the rededication of the Holy Temple in Jerusalem. In 2023, also known as Chanukah, will be observed between December 7 to 15. Similar to how Diwali is said to be the Festival of Lights, Hanukkah also gets the same reference in Judaism.

The eight-day period starts on the 25th day of the Kislev month, according to the Hebrew calendar. Jewish people across the globe observe this festival with candles, prayers, and sweet items. The significance of the occasion lies in its rituals which include nightly candle lighting, cooking potato pancakes, and eating donuts. The usage of oil in food preparations is a must to mark Hanukkah.

Hanukkah & Christmas

The historical account of Hanukkah’s origin can be read in the books of 1 and 2 Maccabees, reported Baptist Standard while commenting that Christians may also celebrate the Jewish festival. "If one is informed about the historical facts and the traditional events of Hanukkah, it can be celebrated appropriately by Christians," the report read further.

As the occasion occurs in the same Gregorian calendar month of December, not only Jews but also Christians are open to celebrating it. Hanukkah is mentioned in John 10:22— “At that time, the festival of the Dedication took place in Jerusalem. It was winter” (NRSV).