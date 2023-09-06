Guiding Light: You Cannot Change Events, But You Can Definitely Change Your Attitudes

You Cannot Change Events, But You Can Definitely Change Your Attitudes | representative pic

Looking at the current situation of the world, the most challenging as well as difficult task to do nowadays is to manage business and industry, especially if it is on a large scale.Worldwide, there is a vast amount of literature available on the subject of management of business, industry or institutions, much of which is written or based on experience, churning and observance of human behavior. However, there are certain formulas that have universal applicability and can be applied while managing business and industry as these formulas are of general nature that can be employed to most situations. One of these generally applicable formulas is that there would often or always be some events over which you do not have a personal hold but your attitudes towards them are your own creation and therefore, it lies in your own hands, to have the right type of attitude. For example, there may be a sudden natural calamity or a communal riot or a change in government's policy on trade and commerce that affects you adversely. It is neither a thing of your own creation nor of your own choosing. Even if you had willed it otherwise, you could not have changed this event. So, take it as a fact of life, a real-life event or something beyond your control and bear with it, stand up to it, face it and find a solution to it or a way out of it. In short, your attitude should be of acceptance of the fact that it has happened and then you should, undauntedly, try to find the remedy instead of feeling deeply upset or shaken and losing the mood to face the challenge. If, on the other hand, you feel dejected and despondent at the very outset, dip deep into a mood of remorse and totally give up effort or lose your heart, then the result would be traumatic. The right attitude would, therefore, be to cheer up and think that you are definitely going to cross all these hurdles and come out successful. The saying, therefore, goes: "You cannot change the events but you can change your attitudes." Our attitude towards our problems should be that, as the darkest hour is before the dawn, so also are we near the golden dawn since we now see the dark hours past midnight. This kind of positive attitude will rush up energy to our brain and we will be able to pass the hard tests creditably and without tension. Remember ! It is our attitudes that determine our moods and so, if our attitudes strengthen our will, raise our hopes, supplement our stamina and put zest in our minds, we will certainly have no tension.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com

