Guiding Light: Why Do You Respect Someone?

Because of their good qualities, right? Like honesty, wisdom, love, talents, behaviours. But all these change in time. And when they change, you lose respect. You often only respect greatness.

I have tremendous respect for each and everyone. Not for their greatness or wisdom or talent, but for their very person. I respect everyone totally. So, I can never lose respect for anybody, however they may be.

One doesn’t need to be great in order to be respected. Respecting life itself makes you great.Don't look for respect from others; that makes you weak. Have respect for the self, and no one can take away your self-respect.

When you don’t respect yourself, things add value to you. When you respect the self, you add value to things.

The less you are attached to your virtues, the more self respect you have. If you get attached to your virtues, you look down upon everybody else and they (the virtues) start diminishing. Non- attachment to virtues brings the highest self respect.

When you walk the talk, you command respect and faith. Else, you end up demanding them and still don’t get any.

What do you do when people don't respect you? Thank them. They have freed you. When people respect you they often take away your freedom. They expect you to smile at them, recognise them, behave in a certain way with them. If they don't respect you, you can simply drop the formalities and be yourself. Either you will be naturally smiling or frowning. Either ways you will be complete. When you gain respect, you often do it at the cost of your freedom. Wisdom is to put the freedom first and not bother about the respect.

Just respect people. They may have the most dumb ideas, or have no ideas, but giving them respect creates that connection. When people feel connected, then they also feel protected. And when they are protected, their integrity level goes up. Every individual's choice should be respected. God accepts you as you are and respects you and that's why you have choice!

Wise is the one who respects everyone. When others respect you, it is because of their generosity. When you respect others, it shows your magnanimity and greatness.