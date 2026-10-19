Guiding Light: What Makes You Succeed In Life? | File Pic (Representational image)

Success is woven throughout life, rather than an ultimate end goal that you achieve one day.

For me, every day you spend happily is a successful day. When you have complete confidence and you’re not scared of anything, then you’re successful.

Is a big bank balance or fame success? Haven't you seen people who have fame yet are very unhappy and miserable? Look at people who are very rich - are they happy? They have so many worries, and peaceful sleep is elusive to them. So neither fame nor money is the factor for happiness or success.

This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t become rich. But understand that success is not just in making lots of money - success is the confidence in yourself that you have the skills and ability to create wealth anytime. It is your undying smile, a stable mind. If you can remain unshakeable amidst turbulent times - that is success.

And it is better to be steady and rise up gradually. You have seen people who want to become rich very quickly have come down crashing. History is full of such events.

Your ambition should be measured - being over ambitious or lacking ambition are both detrimental for your growth.

If you don’t act and keep daydreaming, things won't work; hard work is essential. But hard work alone is not enough, luck is needed too.

Luck is a gift, not something that you can earn. Yet there is something that you can do that can bring more luck to your life - serve people with a clean heart. Good luck comes to you when you meditate, immerse the mind in wisdom, are calm, centered, and compassionate. Meditation gives you intuition, makes your energy positive, and positive energy definitely attracts more luck.

Then, you achieve a state of mind where nobody can rob you of your happiness.