Guiding Light: Understanding the true essence of yoga

Yoga is one of the most popular ancient Indian disciplines. People started talking about yoga as part of our soft-power initiatives. Unfortunately, most of us who practice yoga, only think of asanas, body postures as though it is another form of exercise like aerobics. As an exercise, it does have a lot of health benefits and one can do it for them. Some people also practise pranayama, which they call breathing exercises. But, pranayama is about regulating your energy system, your physiological systems. Very few understand yoga. Rishi Patanjali defines yoga as the mastery of the mind in the very second sutra. This is very often overlooked in the practice of yoga.

Yoga has eight parts. It starts with Yama and Niyama, ethical disciplines for living. Then, Asana and Pranayama. This is followed by Pratyahara, withdrawal from unnecessary activities. Dharana, learning to focus and concentrate, disciplining your mind; Dhyana, contemplation and Samadhi — the absorption of the mind to self.

How do these contribute to mastery of the mind? Your ethical principles free you from unnecessary conflicts. Asana and pranayama, the regulation of the body, breath and energy ensure that the body is functioning harmoniously. Your energies are good and therefore, will not disturb your mind. Withdrawing the mind from time-wasting activities and focusing contributes to dedicated attention to your pursuits.

Then what is the mastery that we speak of? We have patterns of thinking. Thinking is like a sword in my hands. I am not always going to carry a sword in my hands. When I want to use the sword, it is out and at other times it is in the sheath. Similarly, when I want to think I think clearly and at an emotional level too. When I don't want to think I should be able to stop thinking. Most of us cannot. We are victimised by our thinking patterns. Yoga helps us master our minds to the extent of stopping thinking when necessary and absorbing that mind into the truth of ourselves.

