Guiding Light: Time For New Beginnings

There is a general feeling today, that the youth in the present social set-up are deprived of the opportunities of growth and development and also participation in the affairs of the family, the state and the society. And therefore, it is thought that the youth are disappointed, disillusioned and restless and that is one of the reasons why they indulge in violent and destructive activities. One thing which is universally recognised in regard to the youth is that the youth, in general, have energy, stamina, strong will and zest for life. But certain other valuable characteristics of youth, which can be great tools for social transformation are not fully realised or utilised by the society, as a result of which they get confused and disturbed. One such important personality trait of the youth is that they strongly aspire to do something new. They are not tied down to the past and, instead, have openness to accept new things. Hence it is easier for them to adapt to any kind of change in comparison to the older generation because they, ie the youth, have the wish to learn new things, and they are prepared to make all efforts and sacrifice to effect a social change.

Speaking of youth of the world in general, it could be said that, up till now they have been totally or mainly dependent on what the old people decided for them. Hence, the youth were very little involved in the process of deciding their future. They had very little say in setting even the goals for themselves, for it was thought that the youth were yet immature and inexperienced and, therefore, could not decide for themselves so as to realise their own vision. But now the situation is a changed one because the knowledge and the practices, which are being revealed, are totally new, and it is new even for the old people as it is new for the young. So, new beginnings have to be made. What is old has, in fact, to be shed off because, otherwise, it will not allow a totally new set up to take place. Hence, old or the aged people also have to replace their old wares for these new ones, for a new world or a society is to be built up with no sign left behind of the old world which has the stink of casteism, the muck of racism, the darkness of materialism,the crookedness of mind, the hypocrisy in manners and the fits of violence in thoughts, speech or actions and many kinds of syndromes that signify moral turpitude and spiritual bankruptcy. …to be continued.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com