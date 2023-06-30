Guiding Light: The Guru Factor | representative pic

We are born helpless and vulnerable, and it's wondrous how nature works through the maternal instinct to nurture us and grow into functional adults and contribute to the world. Our parents are our first teachers, our Guru’s, who help us take the first steps in this journey of life. It’s nothing short of a miracle how we learn language, and then gradually thealphabet and finally constructing full fledged sentences, as our parents persist with love and patience. As we prepare to celebrate Guru Poornima on Monday, our greatest gratitude is towards them.

As we take our first uncertain steps outside the security of our homes, our teachers in school are there to support us. The power of knowledge has had the greatest part to play in our evolution as a species, especially in the last millennium. Formal education has been a game changer, allowing us to inculcate a general awareness of the world around us. It is to the Gurus in our schools and colleges that we owe this advancement, and again on this special day, we give our thanks to them for all they have done to help us develop into the individuals we are today.

Life of course has its stresses and strains, and its spirituality that plays that sheet anchor, allowing us to navigate the twists and turns whilst still maintaining our balance. Our tradition has a rich heritage of scriptures and teachings, but we turn to our spiritual Guru’s to help interpret the concise verse-like forms that they often take. It’s only when you truly understand the essence of these timeless teachings that we can apply them practically in our lives and benefit from them. Our gratitude to towering personalities like Adi Sankara and Swami Vivekanand who have performed immeasurable service in this regard, guiding humanity in their role as Guru’s.

Thursday, or Guru-Vaar, resonates with the planet Jupiter, the largest planet in our solar system, and is also known as Guru in Sanskrit. The planet is believed to be a manifestation of Brihaspati, the Guru of the Devtas, and therefore this day also offers us an opportunity to open ourselves to learning each week. Guru Poornima also marks thegreat Ved Vyasa’s birthday, and it is to this divine being that we owe the gratitude for works such as the Mahabharata, which continue to guide humanity to this day.

And finally, it takes God’s grace for us to be blessed with not just access to these Guru’s, but also the mindset that it takes to become a seeker. And as they say, that it is only when a student is truly ready, that a Guru appears!