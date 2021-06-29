Guiding Light: The one thing needful

Here I sit basking in the rays of the setting sun. What are you doing there? Working in the office, when most of your workers have probably left for their homes, on account of the "black-out"?

Last night on account of the “black-out,” it was so utterly dark, that eye could not see what lay a few inches ahead. And I said to myself: “O my soul! In such utter darkness- spiritual darkness, hast thou dwelt for ages. When wilt thou awake and greet the Light of the Lord?”

What is the way? It is the way of turning within! Alas! We are busy with many things, but have neglected the one thing needful: it is to turn within!

Man came to the earth as a pilgrim, but he become a wanderer. Even in our spiritual quest, we wander from creed to creed, and find unrest. We move to temples and churches and places of pilgrimage, and meet with disappointment. For not until we turn within ourselves may we find that which we are seeking.

Truth is within! Wisdom is within! And the Source of all strength is within! Therefore, turn within!

What is it to turn within? It is to sit in silence at the feet of the Beloved, who is within us. As we enter deeper and deeper within ourselves, enter into the depths of silence, we shall, one day, hear His voice. We do need to speak to Him. He knows the state of our hearts. He is aware of our needs and lacks, our faults and failings, our weaknesses and imperfections. As we enter into silence, let our attitude be: "Speak, Lord, for Thy servant heareth!” And, one blessed day, we shall hear His still, flute-like voice. Speak to us the ancient word:

Renouncing all rites and Creeds,

Come unto Me, My child,

For single refuge:

I shall liberate thee

From all bondage

To sin and suffering!

As we hearken to these words of the Master, our entire being will be suffused into the peace that passeth understanding and the joy that no ending knows.

(Dada J.P. Vaswani is humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.)