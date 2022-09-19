Guiding Light: The journey to detoxify yourself

Photo: Pixabay

Let us reflect on this inner journey.

The first step is the stage of inner cleansing or purification.

Many of us are filled with impure energy. We are conditioned to think impure thoughts. We are driven by a permanent craving to satisfy our many desires, some worthy, some quite unworthy. And those desires are innumerable! No sooner is one desire fulfilled, than another arises to take its place. The truth is that at all times we are driven by our desires.

Attachment of any kind, as the Gita tells us, leads to suffering. Raga, or abhinivesha (clinging and attachment) as it is called, is an impediment - not only on the path of liberation, but also in the attainment of personal happiness. On the other hand, detachment is one of life’s greatest lessons for those who seek the true joy of life.

If you wish to purify yourself, then detach from the world and its desires. Surrender yourself in devotion and worship to God! Shift your energies from ‘impure’ to the ‘pure’. This is not easy. You have to convince yourself, the truth is that nothing, no one, belongs to you, and you belong to none.

Happiness does not depend on outer things. Happiness is essentially an inner quality! Let me add too: Happiness is your birthright! But happiness must come from within you!

The first step is to be awakened to the fact that it is all within. One has to know one’s self. The second step is to chant the Name Divine. The third step is to connect with God through the healing, cleansing and power of prayer. Once you get this experience, you will like to detach from the external world. You will like to keep to yourself and avoid meeting negative people.

Unfortunately, our minds are scattered. We need to purify our minds: raise the level of our consciousness and must learn to look upwards. We need to protect ourselves against the three-pronged attack of maya — the desire for pleasure, wealth and power.

In order to succeed on the chosen path, we must make every effort to conquer both outer distractions and inner impediments. Only then can we begin the process of inner purification.



Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philisopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader

