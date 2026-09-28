Guiding Light: The Goalposts Are Shifting | Canva

To achieve anything in the world, whether it is a pleasure or a material object, five things are needed.

The first is effort. The second is energy. The third is skill. The fourth is providence, and the fifth is luck.

Once you have the willingness to work for something, these five things become essential to succeed in any endeavour. So, put in your effort, believe that you have luck, and then learn the skill required to achieve what you want.

But how do you enhance your energy and skill? That is what meditation does. When you meditate and chant, it raises the positivity in you. It increases your energy, enhances your skill and even brings a sense of luck. But you still have to put in the effort. And then, there is time. Everything takes its own time to fructify.

First, you should make a list of what is not your goal. Then, discover for yourself, 'what is my goal? What do I really want to do?'

Once the goal is clear, keep marching towards it. On the path, there will definitely be some hurdles. But those hurdles beckon your skill and intelligence to come out. So, don't look at them as obstacles. Take them as an challenges, as opportunities for you to become more skillful and exhibit more of your skills.

In school it was your exam, then there were entrance exams, then you had to clear job interviews. Once you achieve a goal, you cannot keep having the same goals. The clothes you wore in your teens, may not fit you anymore. You have to move forward. The goalpost should keep moving as you move through life.

As you grow, your mind and ideas grow, your consciousness grows, and you keep changing. There are, however, certain things that can remain permanent goals in your life, like, being honest, building a very strong character, having a goal for the nation. Some of these goals are for lifelong.

And suppose you find yourself deviating from your goal, you need to ask yourself-why am I doing this? What is the purpose of my life? This spirit of inquiry can keep you on track. And it will take you towards the highest goal.