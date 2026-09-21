Guiding Light: From A Tiny Seed To A Giant Tree, A Powerful Lesson On Life’s Miracles |

Once upon a time, there was a seed and because it was only a seed, nobody cared to notice it. Thus, gripped by a sense of inferiority, the seed gave no importance to his existence. Then one day, a wind picked him up – randomly or otherwise he didn’t know – and threw him mercilessly on an open field under the sweltering sun. He was confused. Why would one do such a thing? But, instead of any answers, he was provided with rain (in addition to sunlight); sometimes in drizzles and sometimes in torrents.

Meanwhile time flew and years later he saw a traveller sitting by his side. “Thank You God for this. I really needed some rest,” he heard the traveller say.

“What are you talking about?” The seed promptly asked. He thought the man was making fun of him.

“Who is this?” The man was startled.

“This is me. The Seed.”

“The Seed?” The man looked at the giant tree. “Are you kidding me? You are no seed. You are a tree. A goliath of a tree!”

“Really?”

“Yes! Why else do you think people come here?”

“To feel your shade! Don’t tell me you didn’t know you had grown over time.”

The seed, now a beautiful, spreading tree, thought awhile and smiled for the first time in his life.

You who are looking for miracles, open your eyes and see! All around us are the miracles of God. A tiny seed grows into a huge banyan tree.

(Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.)