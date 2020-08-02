Guiding Light: The future will blossom

Sadhguru: Those who think a lot about their future will only keep thinking about their future. You do not have to think about your future. Do your present well – the future will happen to you. If you think too much about the future, the future will get postponed, and then the “final future” will come – which is a funeral.

Equip Yourself

You do not have to make a decision right now with the limited experience and exposure you have to live. You just have to equip yourself – build your body, brain and your ability to grasp things at the highest level. We do not know what will come our way. And nothing needs to come our way. Maybe we will create something that no one did till now.

If you start thinking right now, "What should I do in the future?" you will do some silly thing that people have already done. People's idea of the future is, "I will become a doctor, I will become an engineer." This is just about having a better livelihood. I want children who grow up in this school to never worry about livelihood. You have enough brain in your head. You don’t have to worry about your livelihood. If you do not make it in the world, come back to me. I will take care of you. I will give you something wonderful to do.

Most educational institutions these days are totally insensitive to any kind of genius. If you show any kind of capability, they do not like it. They want you to just do this, this and this. If you do something else, they say, "No." Many people on the planet who have done incredible things are unfortunately those who dropped out of school. This is not because they had an aversion to school but because the school had an aversion to genius.

When we created Isha Home School, this was the basic prescription I gave, "You have to recognize the genius. The mundane will anyway happen. Somehow, everybody will find a job. That is not the point. As a life, what great things happened to this life, is what matters.” Do not worry about your future. Just do the present really well. Future will blossom.