Guiding Light: The essence of true religion

Representative Image | Pixabay

The ongoing communal or religious disharmony in various parts of the world reminds us that there has been a vast discrepancy between what religions have preached and what most of their followers have actually practiced. Of late, it has come into observation of the common man that most religious preachers do not have any reliable experience about God, nor is there any unanimity among them even on fundamental subjects such as soul. All this has naturally led people to distance themselves from religion. This, however, does not mean that religion has lost its utility or is unnecessary. If religion loses its influence on the minds of scientists, politicians and men in general as it has been losing, the world will soon face an unprecedented catastrophe.

It was not so long back that Swami Vivekananda reflected on the necessity of the concept of universal religion for the society. He realised the nature of man, according to which mankind in the whole world has been trying to look beyond in the quest of his ultimate destiny or search for God. Therefore, the whole of the world community is today expecting a religion, which is acceptable to all, is universal in its scope and teachings and which works as a unifying force. The need of the hour is to have a religion of spiritual love and of brotherhood that can inspire men, women and children to build up a new world of total peace, amity and spirit of brotherhood.

Looking at various problems that are faced by our society on a daily basis, it can be easily said that spirituality can readily tackle these with ease. For example, problems like overpopulation, eve-teasing, criminal assault and adultery are due to inflamed sex-lust. Economic exploitation, bribery, adulteration, etc. are due to man's greed. All wars and acts of violence are due to anger. All these basic evils are recognised by religion and it gives ways to eradicate these if man cares. In fact, it has been found and thoroughly researched that easy yoga is the only solution which can eradicate man's mental pollution and if man does not take to ways of spiritual wisdom, purity and yoga even at this critical phase of the world, natural processes will set at work to wipe off these dominating evils and corrupt society built up on false values with its strong hand of nuclear weapons and grave elemental fury. Now it’s up to us what way we want to go!

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com