Guiding Light: Stop searching for God

We all are living in an age where technology rules, and yet our quest for truth about GOD remains strong even today in this Iron Age. According to religious scholars HE is present in every creature and every particle and everything is a manifestation of HIM. If that’s the case then why is there so much strife, hatred, pain, suffering and sorrow in this world?

In the 18th Chapter of the Gita, God says ‘sarva-dharman parityajya, mam ekam saranam vraja, aham tvam sarva-papebhyo,moksayisyami ma shuchah’ meaning ‘Abandon all varieties of religion and just surrender unto Me. I shall deliver you from all sinful reactions. Do not fear.’

This brings up the most important question of liberation or salvation. It is believed that God comes or descends to this world to liberate humanity from sorrow. Now if he is already present everywhere, where is the need for him to come from anywhere?

The Hindus and many ancient cultures that practised idol worship believed in God incarnating in human or animal forms. Hence, we find so many idols and forms attached to God's role and HIS qualities. Most of the stories show that HIS coming is always connected to dire times on earth. That is why HE comes in the darkest period of the World Drama when all human souls are stumbling or sleeping in the darkness of spiritual ignorance. HE arrives to liberate humans from all bondages such as bad karma and suffering and hence he is called Liberator.

Believers have long waited for that momentous event in the history of humanity when at last the Saviour will come and bring light and happiness to the world. However, not many are aware that the much-awaited greatest event of human history has already occurred. A majority of humans are still in a deep slumber of ignorance and are still looking for God.

In the Bhagavadgita, the Almighty Supreme clearly says that humans cannot reach HIM by prayer, penance, reading scriptures or doing charitable deeds. HE gives HIS own introduction to everyone when HE comes to this world at the end of the Iron Age, when unrighteousness has reached extreme proportions and humanity is experiencing great sorrow. HE also reminds us of our true identity, that we all are eternal souls and not bodies and finally HE teaches us the unique art of Rajyoga, by which the souls can cleanse themselves of all their sins and become worthy of taking birth in the Golden Age where there is complete peace, purity and happiness. So, stop searching for him — instead, start following his divine teachings.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK.