Guiding Light: Stepping Outside The Frame

Our lives seem to run on rinse-repeat, existing on the hamster wheel of time, an infinite loop of work, sleep, play and eat. As a result, we start to numb not just to the discomforts and inconveniences, but also our blessings. We are also at the risk of starting to miss the opportunities that spring up in the midst of the daily chaos that ensues. In fact there is a card in the Tarot that represents this state of mind, the Four of Cups, a seemingly well dressed young man, sits rather self-absorbed under a tree, ignoring golden cups of blessings, gains and all the other good things that life may have to offer.

Satiety is good, but being too full on anything, be that happiness, sorrow or just routine can have a sedative effect. We need a pattern interrupt, not necessarily a jolt, but enough of a change, which helps us step out of our conditioned existence and look at life through fresh eyes. This may sometimes happen through the energy of what the Five of Wands represents, which is brainstorming, or even a jostling of mental energies, to help us get an appreciation for different perspectives, and challenge long standing beliefs, and get a glimpse of that beginner’s mind that card 0 in the Tarot, the Fool represents. This could be something as simple as a holiday, or something as extreme as an adventure like skydiving!

A touch of ‘madness’ — a seeming paradox — is often what keeps us grounded in the face of life’s unrelenting pressures. It provides a release, a chance to break free from the mundane and reconnect with ourselves. This idea finds a striking parallel in the divine form of Kal Bhairava, an unrestrained and awe-inspiring manifestation of Shiva. Known as the “terrifying one,” Kal Bhairava embodies primordial, raw energy that transcends convention. Legend has it that Kal Bhairava emerged to humble Brahma, stripping him of ego and establishing a divine balance. He then settled in Kashi, earning the revered title of Kotwal, or Guardian of the sacred city. To this day, devotees visiting Kashi’s famed Vishwanath temple first pay their respects to Kal Bhairava, honoring his role as the city’s spiritual sentinel.

Yesterday, we marked the celebration of Kal Bhairav Jayanti, a day dedicated to the fierce and unyielding form of Shiva, often depicted with a shaggy black dog by his side. Though his appearance may strike fear, there lies within this formidable figure a profound spiritual depth. One of the most insightful texts on mystical knowledge, the Vigyan Bhairav Tantra, emerged from a dialogue between Kal Bhairav and his consort, Bhairavi. This ancient scripture presents 112 meditation techniques that offer transformative insights into how we can centre ourselves, breaking free from the limitations that bind our human consciousness. Kal Bhairav Jayanti, therefore, isn't just a time to honour a deity — it's also an opportunity to reflect on our relationship with the world around us. It's a perfect day to contribute to the welfare of our furry companions. And for those ready to embark on a deeper journey, it offers a chance to begin unlearning, shedding old conditioning, and embracing the process of coming undone.