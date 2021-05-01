Guiding Light: Stay hopeful in testing times

Desmond Tutu, the Noble laureate said, "Hope is being able to see that there is a light despite all the darkness." Pandemic, unemployment, financial uncertainties, loss of loved ones, these are some of the reasons in current times for us to feel helpless and hopeless. It is natural to feel overwhelmed when we see, hear, and feel only sadness. We are discouraged.

However, maintain hope and giving our best to stay with a positive mindset can help us see through the most hopeless situations. The reason, optimistic people can manage these situations of hopelessness more effectively as compared to pessimistic people. Want to know how? Below are a few ways to stay hopeful during current tough times.

Keep connecting with people virtually. Irrespective of the issues causing you to feel troubled, helpless, please remember you are not alone. Connect with people, family, friends, trusted advisors on the phone or any video chatting apps. More so connect with your deeper self.

Amid this current crisis, look for the things which are working for you. Look around and be thankful for things and people. There is always more than to be grateful for than you generally know and see. It may be your health, family or even the sky above your head. These things may provide you the strength and direction to be hopeful for a better tomorrow.

Being kind to others makes you feel good from within. Help people in need, doing good to others help you get distracted from your troubles. It also strengthens relationships. Your good deeds can help someone else get the strength to face the challenges. Doing good is not limited to material help, it may just be with the person in need or sharing something which ignites hope.

Control what you can and don’t try to control everything around you. Take adequate actions. Find out things that can improve no matter how small. Take baby steps, but keep moving, keep improving, keep growing.

Most importantly, take good care of yourself. Eat right, sleep well, exercise indoors. This helps you to restore the balance. When feeling low, take a break and Get sleep, eat right, and do indoor activities that restore balance. When you feel low, stressed, or overwhelmed, take breaks and engage in self-care. You can nurture hope if your body is tired, and the mind is unsettled.

People have survived all sorts of challenges and struggles. Let's take the inspiration knowing “this too shall pass.” Shri Anand Mahindra mentioned in a recent tweet that, “Optimism is a universal religion we all may belong to”.

(The writer is a Delhi based Master Coach and a Motivational Speaker)