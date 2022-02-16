Guiding Light: Spirituality in the mountains

As and when a spiritual seeker walks the Himalayan soil, his journey unfolds naturally — preparing his spirit to absorb the infinity of these divine mountains and the magnitude of its heart. The cord that connects his bare foot to these sacred mountains are made of the pious trails of glacial waters, ancient self-sculpted stones and fatherly tall and wide trees, all self-sustained. These elements become the source of a spiritual messenger for such souls, when one is ready to fathom their spiritual self. In other words, when they are ready to understand God.

Meditative practices with spiritual masters in the heights and depths of the mountains distils this vital message that God can be understood both in the subtlety of that energy, which remains invisible to the human eyes, and also in the vastness of the physical presence of these pious mountains. Then, in essence, God can be understood as a spark of energy that can be experienced in myriad unique forms. As humans, we mistakenly understand God as a place to fulfil our mental demands, generated by our present thoughts or actions. Whereas, Himalayas remind us that God was never about our material need and greed; instead God can be understood as a state of mind where everything is content.

If you try to fathom this from the perspective of quantum science, a state of mind when driven by material acquisitions can be understood as the attractive gravitational force, a concentration of energy in proportion to its mass, that constantly attracts towards its whimsical demands and its wishful fulfilment. Whereas the repulsive gravitational force itself is “agyat” – for gravity has generally been understood as an attractive force. But here exists an unknown force that is diminishing in its gravity mass, in other words, is anti-gravity but never disappearing, when we relate it to the observed expansion of the Universe. Though these repulsive forces exist, but even within the scientific domain, these repulsive forces can exist only at “higher cosmic bodies” millions and trillions of light years away from the physical presence of planet Earth.

Almost impossible, but not quite so. If you can imagine it, and fathom it in your practices, it is possible, and so is the human connection with the divine.

(The author is a spiritual yogic master. Founder, chairman and course director of Akshar Yoga, and president of the World Yoga Organisation)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 07:00 AM IST