Guiding Light: Spiritual eligibility towards God – A chosen spirit

Spirituality says God is for everyone — both, good and bad energies. In the Himalayan rich spiritual history, Lord Shiva is also known to many as Bhoothnath. The Himalayas say, as a true seeker of spirituality, a yogi should not slow down in their journey because of a certain belief that they “know it all”. What we know is, is a drop in the ocean of existence — it may not become the reason enough for our awakening. When we work on evolving our platform to a higher one, to make ourselves eligible in the eyes of the Lord, then nothing can stop one from becoming the chosen spirit.

Above all, spiritual masters and Gurus from the sacred mountains have always taught their close disciples to have faith in their faith. Not to fear anything — keep on working hard towards becoming special in the eyes of the divine.

Making mistakes or becoming victims to distractions in life is natural, a spiritual identity should come back and resume the track and continue walking on it. To err is human, to forgive is Godly. If others around us too made mistakes, a spiritual seeker should learn to let go and forgive them. Even God forgives those who did bad deeds, He, otherwise, wouldn’t be called Bhoothnath.

When one becomes responsible for their actions and learns to let go of petty matters with friends, family and other acquaintances, we allow our ways of life to be etched with a touch of finesse to it. To sift the unwanted out; make space for purer, more meaningful elements to enter our life, allows us to move steps closer towards precision and perfection – a state which higher energies like and imbibe. Thoughtful actions — a taste towards precision in one’s day-to-day life — open a very calculative type of doorway of relationships with others — allows one not to be casual.

Spiritual knowledge by great masters says that awakening is a spiritual blessing; it can and will naturally happen with a good time. We, as seekers, need to start small and immediate — pause, know the limits of our existence, perform our daily actions of goodness, with precision and raise the bar of our spiritual eligibility.

(The author is a spiritual yogic master. Founder, chairman and course director of Akshar Yoga, and president of the World Yoga Organisation)

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 07:00 AM IST