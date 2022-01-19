Guiding Light: Power of time dilation

When you pull your phone out to get directions to a restaurant or a movie theatre, you would notice that the time calculated by the app depends on the mode of transport you use for your journey — a four-wheeler, a two-wheeler, a bus, by walk or an auto-rickshaw. This can be the foundation of understanding how time is not absolute but is a “dynamic experience”. Your phone accurately figures out where you are, the GPS relies on its tracker orbiting about 20,000 kilometres above the surface of the earth.

While GPS and its origin can be traced back only to the Sputnik era, time dilation, as a phenomenon, was tried and tested in the ancient Himalayas with no account or date to the event. If a human, a dog and a log of wood are afloat on a river from point A to B, the wooden log will reach point B first. If this is repeated with a fourth subject, that is, a stone thrown in the air, then the stone will be the fastest. This is how time dilation is experienced by the objects with the speed at which they travelled.

The Himalayas say this form of time dilation goes in a way that the faster you’d move, in relation to someone who is moving slower or not moving, the greater is the comparative impact of this phenomenon. This effect is exaggerated as one gets closer to the speed of light. With space travel, a day on a planet can be experienced as equal to seven years on Earth.

For a spiritual, meditative mind, this experience of time as such a dynamic dimension, is based on their distance from the powerful sources of energies. A meditative mind that can take that leap of faith and enter into spaces beyond our Universe, then, can film the unfilmable. From here, everything takes place in the special universe of their head. There are no limits to what can be revealed about the fantastic, ever-expanding limitless Universe and its reach.

(The author is a spiritual yogic master. Founder, chairman and course director of Akshar Yoga, and president of the World Yoga Organisation)

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 07:00 AM IST