Guiding Light: Shodasha Upacharas

Representative Image | Pixabay

In the tradition during any puja, it is often mentioned that ‘dhyana avaahana aadi shodasha upachara’. Shodasha is sixteen and upachara is attending. On many occasions our nextgen listens to these mantras and observes the rituals in a more perfunctory manner. The understanding needs to dawn that offering puja is akin to the way a guest is received and treated. In other words, assuming that the parents are not at home and the family’s friend or a senior relative arrives, it is nextgen’s responsibility. Youngsters at home shall greet the person respectfully, invite them into the home, make them sit. This is followed by offering water, tea, snacks etc. In similar manner, the GOD is treated but more reverentially. We get familiar with the sixteen-step standard practice in worship.

We first meditate on GOD and invite. These are first two steps of dhyana and aavahana. Once invited the next step is offering a place to sit. This is aasana. Once seated, GOD’s feet are washed (paadya) and hands cleaning (arghya) is the next step. Potable water is offered which is aachamana. Bathing gets facilitated as snaana. Clean cloths and sacred thread are offered to the ‘guest’ which are vastra and yagyopaveeta. Gandha and pushpa are offered which are sandalwood paste and flowers, for embellishment and decoration purpose.

The context is purified with dhoopa which is incense burnt and lighting up of the deepa is followed. Then the time to offer naivedya (food) to the GOD. As it is said, after the food it is ‘tambulam tad anantaram’. Meaning, good food is followed by betel leaf filled with scented substances and condiments. Finally, we offer circumambulatory salutations at the conclusion of puja.

For any process to have consistency and faultless adherence, we need to have SoPs which are Standard Operating Procedures. The reason why we need SoPs is, the context may change, happen at a different place, involved stakeholders may be different, but the flow should not get affected. For consistency, clarity of procedure is required, steps must be clear and onboarding perfect. The ‘shodasha upacharas’ are the standard way of treating guests. This makes them comfortable and meets their basic requirements. These steps are followed in all pujas, from invoking GOD to finally circumambulating reverentially. Grace flows.

Dr S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Management and Tradition. Intent is nextgen’s learning and cultural education