Guiding Light: Shani Trayodashi

Representative Image of Saturn | Michael Heck/Pixabay

Shani is the spiritual energy of planet known as Saturn. We have weekly adherence of importance of Shani in the form of Shanivara (Saturday). Trayodashi is the thirteenth day, occurs twice in the lunar monthly cycle. Occurrence of Trayodahsi tithi on a Shanivara is called “Shani Trayodashi”. Of the fifty two Shanivaras in a year, the probability of having Shani Trayodashi is seven or eight. These spread across months, and rarely two come in the same month. Worshiping the spirit of Shani, and living the espoused values shall give us the relief from undergoing troubles and avoid future potential ones too.

Shani is referred as the “Surya putram” (son of Surya) and “Yama agrajam” (brother of Yama). Shani is the slowest moving planet in our Solar system. Figuratively he is shown as limping. He is referred as “Manda” meaning one who moves slowly. In the astrological Gochara, Shani completes one circling, at the rate of two and half years per house, in thirty years. Thus, in a human’s lifespan of seventy to eighty years, the full transit of Shani happens at the most three times. Very rarely one may witness the fourth. Shani represents the righteous nature, hard work, and helping nature towards the needy.

On Shani Trayodashi people worship by offering sesame oil onto the Shiva in the worship form called “taila abhishekam”. Secondly, they recite “Shani Stotram” given by king Dasharatha. Japa of Shani’s name is done as “Shanai-scharaaya namaha” with beejakshara. Giving fried food to the needy is done on such special days. Oil being expensive, the poor and disabled often can’t afford costly but tasty fried food. It is expected that if one can provide needy, oil friend special dishes in the name of worshiping Shani, we give them satisfactory happiness. Then the silent blessings of the needy translate into the needed balance for the Grihastis (householders), and balances life’s energies.

Following Dharma is living life with righteousness, helping the needy, abjuring from hurting others intentionally, and sharing one’s “have” with others. These are the principles of sustainable living. Shani promotes and encourages such a living. Eating and living in moderation, without indulging in senses beyond control, help persons live a balanced life and gives peace/health. Shani worship should include such a holistic and helpful living.

Prof S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Tradition and Management. Views are personal. https://www.linkedin.com/in/s-ainavolu-6831b724/