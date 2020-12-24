Guiding Light: Secure the World

It’s a fact that anything and everything that was created by man for a good purpose, from medicine to technology, has eventually been corrupted for ill purposes. There is no doubt that science has touched and revolutionised everything on this planet. However, before passing any judgement, we need to see as to where exactly have we finally landed today? and how much has the refinement in science and technology refined human life.

According to a recent study by top online security company Symantec, around 53% of all world wide web are porn sites and 6 out of every 10 internet users visit one porn site or the other. It is also estimated that approximately one million children access pornography websites each month because there is no fool proof method by which one can secure children accessing such contaminated material. As a fallout, we see the crime rate shooting up and the world increasingly becoming unsafe for women and children.

All this makes one think that why does it happen that what is initially conceived as the harbinger of better times turns out to be the biggest evil of its age, and an invention once made to serve humanity ultimately runs amok like an untamed animal? We must understand that a scientific leap becomes a boon or a bane depending on the consciousness of its user and its result is determined by the quality of his intent and the purity of his intellect.

Thus, a person who is unclear of the original purpose of the creation, devoid of benevolence or the idea of the larger good, is bound to misuse the invention, turning it into a bane. Just like a weak master is bound to be overtaken by his slaves, spiritually weak human being often uses scientific discoveries to meet shallow ends, thus defeating the larger purpose of science that is to benefit humanity.

A scientific invention rests safe with a morally upright man, because to him, the discovery would not be something that grows on him, inflates his pride and divides him from those around, but just be a thing of utility. Hence, he will be well aware of the fact that the creator is mightier than the creation and thus he would know when to use it, how and how much to use it for the good of everyone. Remember! a noble mind guided by a pure intellect is the perfect combination for making the world both comfortable and secure for everyone.

