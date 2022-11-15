Guiding Light: Satyam Bruyat, Priyam Bruyat

Representative Image | Pixabay

One of the tenets of the tradition avers “Satyam bruyat”, meaning “may the truth be spoken”. “Sat” is “what is”, or what is perceived to be present. What is existing is seen by the seer and is perceived as known or new and put up for processing for an immediate outcome or simple storage. Similarly, articulation through speech is retrieving and verbalising a known thing and/or putting it through even the body language process.

When what is seen/perceived, and or felt is articulated “as is” then it is the truth or Satyam. Ideally, the truth should be palatable, and in such cases speaking “palatable truth” is not a challenge. However, in many a case, the truth and palatability may not go together. In such cases, it is highlighted that ideally, one speaks the palatable truth but if it is a challenge, then one has to give more weightage to the agreeability. It is cautioned that one shall not speak the truth that totally disturbing or hurting. So, the importance ascribed to “Priyam” meaning palatability/agreeability is higher than that given to “Satyam”.

Guidance is provided regarding occasions when speaking the untruth may be pardonable. For instance, when someone is fearing for their life and hiding at a place known to one, he/she is not expected to reveal the hiding place as this shall immediately cause a life risk for the hiding person. So is in the case of animals. We know the story of the sage who was asked by a hunter about a hiding animal that was fearing its life. The sage replied, “Eyes that see, can’t speak, and the tongue which speaks, can’t see”! The hunter left the place confused and the animal was saved.

Tradition assures us that one who adheres to Satyam shall ultimately triumph. It may be a matter of time and patience. Truth is absolute and has to be accepted finally. We may learn that truth has to prevail and the presentation of truth is also equally important. When the truth prevails, there shall be fewer cover-up acts, overheads reduce, and finally, the transaction costs minimise. Additionally, the need for redundancies reduce, and the usage of resources gets optimised. Sustainability shall then be, around the corner.

