Guiding Light: Russia-Ukraine war... Why we need to learn to coexist

The political news is dominated by the problem in Ukraine. Historically, border issues are complicated. Ukraine gained independence from the Soviet Republic and hence is an independent country. At the same time, one-third of the Ukrainians speak Russian, more or less and settled down in the areas that have declared themselves to be independent. So, like most European countries, they have a long history of being together and being separate.

First, the Vikings were occupied followed by the Cossacks and then the Rus or the boat people. So, ancient Ukraine was a mixture of a lot of influences. Then, it got absorbed into the Soviet Union. The history is very complex. Ukraine’s independence from the Soviet Republic would not have been an issue if it did not want to join NATO. But that would have brought the so-called alliance against Russia, on its doorsteps. Naturally, no country would like that. Whether it is a human being or a country it will attack when threatened. Am I justifying the Russian attack? No, I'm just trying to put it in some perspective.

All the countries that were egging on Ukraine, saying that they would defend Ukraine have now backed down to just enforcing some sanctions or providing some weapons etc. Ukrainians have to now deal with the issue themselves despite being egged on by all the NATO countries. This brings us to the recognition that individual life is similar to political life. Being independent or self-dependent is a very important value. Whatever the two nations are thinking, fighting about, eventually, Earth is the only planet that we know of that can sustain human life. So, at the end of the day, all of us irrespective of political, social, cultural differences have to learn to coexist and live together. We do it in a manner that profits and benefits everyone. The ancient Vedic prayer – sarve bhavantu sukhinah. May everyone be happy, free from disease and enjoy peace, prosperity, etc. We all need to grow into win-win thinking by recognising a value for this.

(The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation. You can write to him at aarshavidyaf@gmail.com)

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 07:00 AM IST