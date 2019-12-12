Guiding Light: Remove The Adjective

Adjectives are words used to describe things. Like - good, lovely, pretty, awesome, hopeless, quiet, etc. We cannot have a language without adjectives. Because adjectives are the quick fix solution - it gives the required picture in the shortest possible time and way. An adjective is a crutch to the narrator without which he would feel crippled. Adjectives are needed to put a judgement on our description. An adjective is never neutral, it bears the biased colour of the narrator.

Narration can choose different roads. Some narrations merely describe facts, events. Other narrations are weak on the facts, and are coloured with all types of adjectives. A narrator chooses the road based on the objective he wishes to achieve, as well as the basic nature of his personality. A narrator has choice, he can choose. He is free.

But a problem does not necessarily have choice. A problem is hungry for its solution. When a problem is presented it needs to be totally bare, totally naked. There should be no clothing, no colours, no judgements. In other words, a problem needs freedom from adjectives. If a problem is stated with adjectives, then the picture presented has shades of grey. It’s not pure. It’s not black or white. A problem needs to be pure, it needs to be stated with clarity, with only facts, not opinions. A solution can be coloured, with many possible outcomes, and descriptions. To ensure the purity of the problem - remove the adjective.

— Sir Dr. Huz