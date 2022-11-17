Guiding Light: Relations between past, present and future

Representative Image | File Photo

Without religion science is lame and without science religion is blind, said Albert Einstein. There is no doubt in it that modern society has surpassed many crossroads but real progress can be attained only when both science and spirituality travel together. Although science has advanced vastly, it cannot answer why; instead, it answers how, on the basis of plus and minus. This plus and minus come as the roots of all mathematical explanations. For example, why did Newton's famous apple come down and not go up? Science answered that gravity of the earth pulled it towards its centre, i.e., made the plus. Here Science answered the mechanism of falling, hence it answered how, but not why?

Now what could be the answer to this heavy 'why’? The answer is that whatever is coming about in this material world is fixed or predestined in the world drama and hence the roles that we all play in the predestined world drama are prefixed. So, what is the proof about it? To begin with, we now exist neither in the past nor in the future but exist only in the present. The past was the present when it was alive. The present turns into the past in a very fine unit of time. This is like a rotation between the past and the present excluding the future. The future is neither physically nor subtly existent, but is merely an imaginary present originating from the past.

Just like a film that we all watch, anything fixed and ready-made having a beginning must have an end, and the beginning then starts again after the end; hence it proves that the world drama is fixed and readymade. If the world drama runs ahead and does not stop after the end, the past will appear as a live and existent present and the first scene of the world drama will come on the stage. In spiritual parlance one complete cycle of world drama is called a Kalpa in which the Supreme Almighty plays the role of Director and the souls act in many different roles down in different births and rebirths in this world drama. What each one is doing is fixed in the world drama and what is fixed is being done by each one. HE being the Director advises every actor to think good and do good and play their role in the world drama in the best possible manner, so their role becomes glorious and memorable in the entire cycle of Drama.

The writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal and the UK. He can be contacted at nikunjji@gmail.com / www.brahmakumaris.com



