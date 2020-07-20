Guiding Light: Reason and Faith

Reason is reeling in the known. Faith is moving in the unknown.

Reason is repetition. Faith is exploration. Reason is routine. Faith is adventure.

Reason and faith are completely opposite, yet they are an integral part of life.

Not having faith itself is misery; faith gives instant comfort. While reasoning keeps you sane and grounded, miracles cannot happen without faith. Faith takes you beyond limitations. In faith you can transcend the laws of nature but your faith must be pure.

Faith is beyond reason, yet you need to have faith in your own reasoning! Faith and reason cannot exist without each other. Every reason is based on some faith. Whenever reason or faith break, confusion and chaos prevail which is often a step for growth.

There are two types of faith: faith out of fear, greed and insecurity; and faith born out of love like the faith between the mother and child, the master and disciple. Whereas faith out of love cannot be broken, faith out of fear and greed is shaky.

An atheist bases himself on reason and a believer on faith. A believer uses God as an insurance policy; he thinks he is special. In the eyes of God there is no “mine” and “others” - all are the same. An atheist rationalises to keep his eyes shut to reality. Death shakes them both. When someone close dies, an atheist’s eyes are opened and a believer’s faith cracks. Only a Yogi - a wise one - remains unshaken, for that person has transcended both reason and faith.

You need a balance between faith and reason.