Guiding Light: Ramayana – a perspective

File Image

When we look at the story of Sri Rama, very often we forget the heroic role of his father Dasharatha and his stepmother Kaikeyi who was a warrior princess.

In fact, years before Sri Rama was born, it was Dasharatha who led the battle against the rakshasas in India. On one occasion in the heat of the battle he was cut off from his own army and the rakshasa forces had surrounded him. He knew that the chances of this death were high. He resolved to fight and defeat the enemy as much as he could.

As the battle was raging, it was Kaikeyi, the warrior princess, who realised what was happening and led her battalion to break the circle of rakshasas surrounding Dasharatha. She literally rescued him and turned the tide of battle. It was then that Dasharatha gave two boons to Kaikeyi and her response was, “When I have you with me, why do I need any other boon? I will ask for it when I need it.” This became the so-called problem many years later.

We may forget this background and look at Kaikeyi as all evil. Dasharatha drove out most of the evil forces from India and Sri Rama was born to destroy the very headquarters of the Rakshasa forces in Lanka. How would the prince of Ayodhya land up, far away in Sri Lanka? Unless Kaikeyi did what she did! Not that Kaikeyi knew what was to unfold. She was an instrument in the cosmic plan that Rama would go all the way to Lanka to destroy the very headquarters of the rakshasa forces.

It is easier to look at the big picture in the Ramayana, maybe more difficult to see in our small old lives. But the same is true. There's always a larger purpose and a bigger plan of Ishvara unfolding. Therefore, let us learn to accept that and be an instrument in the Lord's plan for the whole cosmos.

We accept what happens in our life and respond with Dharma, the universal ethics that guide us about the right thing to do.

𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘸𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘴 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘧𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘈𝘢𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘢 𝘝𝘪𝘥𝘺𝘢 𝘍𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯. 𝘠𝘰𝘶 𝘤𝘢𝘯 𝘸𝘳𝘪𝘵𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘩𝘪𝘮 𝘢𝘵 𝘢𝘢𝘳𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘺𝘢𝘧@𝘨𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘭.𝘤𝘰𝘮