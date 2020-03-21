Guiding Light: Protect your Goal

Grand Master Akshar, Spiritual Guide & Yogapreneur

We all have goals, and this fill us with a sense of determination to work towards achieving them. But, what if you are moving towards a big goal, and your own friends hamper your progress. What do you do then? How can you handle such a situation? If those close to you bring in negative energies and create negative situations for you, then progress becomes very hard. There are some solutions can help us to dissolve these situations. The first solution that you should heed to is the careful selection of your friends. Don’t start befriending everyone who comes into your life. Because then there will be situations in your life where you will not find a common ground with them, or be able to see eye-to-eye on any subject, and this will break your heart impacting your growth in the process.

The second thing is that even dependency has its parameters, you cannot become heavily dependent on your friends for everything. Then this will dilute the friendship, and we should refrain from doing this. Whether you are employed or own a business, keep friendships aside from work and draw a clear line between the two, else they become blurred and you will not be able to distinguish the relationship as personal or professional. That’s why you need to balance this. The third solution says that there is no bigger friend than the universe, whom you call God, or the Almighty. If you make Him your friend, then no one can do you any harm, and there is no room for any negativity. So try your best to establish your connection with the universe because the goal that you have is yours alone, and the work is all yours too. Then you don’t have to worry about anyone else becoming negative. Stay positive, and focussed. Meditate on your plan carefully to avoid making mistakes and proceed with caution.