Guiding Light: Paint the right pictures

Representative Image | Pixabay

The most successful people are the people with the most interesting pictures in their minds. If you consciously paint a picture of yourself as a successful person, success will definitely come to you. But if you are convinced that you are a failure— even if you are placed in the best of circumstances, with the best of resources— you will fail! Such is the law. If you think of scarcity, scarcity will befall you. If you imagine abundance, abundance will flow into you.

Consciousness is built of three layers – the conscious, the subconscious and the super conscious. Tap the powers of the superconscious and the subconscious – and you can turn failure into success!

The conscious self is a very tiny part of our consciousness. It is like the tip of an iceberg floating above water. The subconscious is much vaster. It is like the larger portion of an iceberg immersed inside the water. But this subconscious cannot think for itself. It cannot decide what is right and what is wrong. It has no power of decision. If you believe that you cannot achieve something, if you believe that you cannot do something, the subconscious will take up your belief. Its job is only to see that it proves your beliefs.

Therefore you have to be very careful of the thoughts you think. If only we make use of the right affirmations at the right time, we can work wonders!

Speaking to your subconscious with magnetic determination is known as affirmation. Let me pass on to you a simple rule of affirmation – whatever you wish to affirm, affirm it over and over again. First, affirm to draw the attention of your own thoughts. Then, softly re-affirm to draw the interest of your thoughts. Finally, whisper the affirmation as though you are coaxing your subconscious to cooperate. In simple words, first affirm loudly, then a little softly and lastly, in a whisper!

Positive thoughts induce magnetism; negative thoughts weaken your magnetism.

Dada J P Vaswani is a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader