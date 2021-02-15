Guiding Light: Let God take over

When we come into this world, most of us face circumstances similar to Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. His plight was pathetic when he was confronted with the fact that he had to fight against his kith and kin.

A feeling of total dejection overpowered his normal reasoning. It was then that Lord Sri Krishna took him through the sea of knowledge that we know as the Bhagavad Gita. After explaining the various paths to self-realisation, Sri Krishna says to Arjuna, “Let me pass on to you a secret of spiritual life.” The secret is this, Sarvadharman Paritajya Mamekam Sharnam Virja. Renouncing all rites and writ duties come unto me for single refuge, and I shall liberate you from all bondage to sin and suffering, of this have no doubt." When we surrender ourselves at the feet of the Lord, our sins are all washed away, and our life is transformed by His Divine grace.

As Beloved Sadhu Vaswani puts it:

“The log doth not move, but the river can carry it to the other shore. Let but the log surrender itself to the river that flows. Krishna is the River that flows. Let but a man - no matter how burdened with sins - surrender himself to Him, and He will carry the devotee to the Other Shore!”

When we surrender ourselves, we are taken up in the everlasting arms of God. And then we know that there is One who is taking care of us. He is Omnipresent, He is Omnipotent, He is Omniscient. He looks after me. My true security is at His Lotus Feet.

When we surrender ourselves to him, he becomes the Captain, who assumes responsibility for our well-being and takes charge of our spiritual progress. He who hath surrendered himself hath found the greatest security of life. All his cares and burdens are borne by the Lord Himself.

What is complete surrender? To surrender ourselves to Him is to accept His Will. We are not yet prepared to do so. We still want our wills to be done.

The way of surrender is the way of spiritual conquest and leads to lasting peace and joy. No life is more secure than a life surrendered to God.

(Dada J.P. Vaswani is humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.)