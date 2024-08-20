Guiding Light: Janmashtami

Representative Image | Pixabay

Janmashtami refers to the eighth tithi (lunar day) on which birth of Shri Krishna happened. This is also referred as Krishnashtami, Krishna Janmashtami, and Gokulashtami.

Under difficult circumstances of both the parents imprisoned, Krishna was born in the prison. His father Vasudeva takes him to Nanda’s place where he were to be brought up safely. However, sensing that the presence of eighth son of his sister is evading him, the demon like qualities filled king Kamsa sent vicious character after another to eliminate the divine child who shall pose risk to his existence. Mitigation? Putana was the first to arrive to kill the child by poisoning him through milk feeding. Other demons were sent in different forms like cart (Shakata), storm (Trinavarta), snake (Aghasura) and Crane/Stork (Bakasura), donkey (Dhenukasura), calf demon (Vatsa) to eliminate the Lord Vishnu’s eighth avatar that was growing up as Baala Krishna.

Wading through all these “Baalarishtas” (troubles in the childhood), Shri Krishna survived these, ordered the Kaliya snake to vacate the place so that safety is assured, and lifted the Govardhana giri to provide the shelter to Gokul residents during the Indra inspired, week long incessant rain. Over all these developments, the perpetual struggles but win of the good can be seen. This boosts our spirit for the fight for the right cause and persistence.

Upon receiving the invite from the king Kamsa to visit his place on the occasion of a Dhanuryaga. Krishna had to face the arrogant elephant Kuvalayapeeda followed by angry and record holding wrestler Chanura. After eliminating these two, Kamsa becomes the target for Krishna. Finally, Kamsa met his fate of being eliminated by the eighth child of his cousin Devaki. Ugrasena, father of Kamsa but was ousted earlier by Kamsa, was made the king again.

Recapitulating the above story of Shri Krishna’s birth and childhood on the day of Janmashtami and making the offering of gratitude shall grant us the serenity and abundance. Shri Krishna guided and mentored Pandavas, and extended all possible help during their difficult times. Takeaway is, when we surrender during difficult times, we become the responsibility of GOD. And, the help arrives. Recalling and living Shri Krishna’s words of “maam ekam sharanam vraja” anchors and stabilizes us. GOD shines deep inside us and offers required crucial guidance.

Prof S Ainavolu is a Mumbai-based teacher of Tradition and Management. Views are personal. https://www.linkedin.com/in/s-ainavolu-6831b724/