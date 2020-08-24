Guiding Light: Hungry for power

Why are people hungry for power?

People are hungry for power because they want attention and recognition. Power is a means, just like money. Passion is for an end. People who do not see power or money as a means but as an end in itself do not live, they simply exist. If you do not realise that you are THE power, that you are enlightened, then you crave for power.

You crave for attention and recognition if you do not have any talents, love or passion, or if you are not innocent and childlike.

If you do not have any talents and you are not contributing anything substantial to society, like an artist, a scientist, an Art of Living teacher or a volunteer, then you are hungry for power.

If you do not have a love or a passion to bring about a transformation in society, then you are hungry for power.

If you are not innocent and childlike and do not have a sense of belongingness with the whole world, then you are hungry for power.

Those who do not have any of these four, like some politicians, also crave for power.

True power is the power of the spirit; real confidence, strength and happiness all spring from the spirit. And one who knows this and has this is not hungry at all for power.