Guiding Light: How to get your mojo back

Life has been going nicely, as if on autopilot, and then you’re not quite sure what, but something happens which seems to throw you off balance. Everyday things that you liked suddenly seem joyless, and even those special moments fail to give you the same level of happiness. And you’re left pondering, in search of that seemingly elusive happiness, like a musk deer, driven crazy about the source of that scent. How does one at this time come unstuck?

Autopilot is a bad guide

When our life slips into autopilot, it’s always almost a surefire sign that we have sunk too deep into our comfort zone. Of course it’s going to seem rosy and beautiful for a while, but at the first sign of a bump in the road, the illusion shatters, and we have to scramble to course correct.

Living consciously

As enticing as the virtual world may seem, our realities are tethered to the physical world, far beyond the slippery slopes of likes and followers. Spending time in nature is the best way to ground our energies, which can start to feel very spacey, as our minds constantly race through the corridors of the information superhighway. A daily practice also helps, be it meditation, yoga, or simply disconnecting and spending time with yourself in silence.

Practising gratitude

Instant gratification has become so easy, that our pleasure receptors have almost numbed to things that were once really hard to get. It's important to pause every once in a while and feel thankful for the smallest blessings, which make our lives richer and more convenient. What better time than Thanksgiving for expressing your gratitude !?

Quality time

True happiness isn’t in the things that we seek, but it comes from spending quality time with those that are closest to us, our friends and families. Marketing would have us believe that it’s all about getting them the latest phone or that designer bag, but the truth couldn’t be farther than it. And of course, all of this hinges on how we feel about ourselves, so at the core of it, it's about spending quality time with ourselves, away from the talons of virtual reality.

So if you’ve been feeling off colour lately, acknowledge how you feel, take time out to plan that break, disconnect, disengage and spend time with those that you love. And most importantly spend some dedicated time with yourself, diving deeper, and allowing the silence within to heal.