Guiding Light: Handling negativity

Wherever I go and whomever I speak with, this is heard – There is so much negativity and polarity in the world. How unfortunate the events are! While it is true that the world is going through a difficult situation with the pandemic and current situation in Afghanistan, why does it affect us so much? Although we can blame the media, especially social media for all the negative news, the answer is simple. We too are responsible for the negativity.

We keep obsessing on all those things which are happening in the world over which we absolutely have no control or no power to influence. In the process we do nothing about what can be done in our lives. This makes us negative and reactive in our living. On the other hand, if we were to focus on what can be done, what is within our control and what we can change within our lives, our lives would dramatically change. Instead of obsessing on difficult events, if we focus on how we can help people around us in the pandemic, who are struggling to make ends meet, we will definitely be contributing to the ‘good news’ in the world.

Instead of lamenting over the state of education, what can we as parents do to enrich our children’s learning and development? If we change our focus, we will become more proactive, responsible and contribute to changing the immediate world around us, becoming more positive as well. When we get together with people like this, a thriving community will come together, of people who are proactive and positive.

This will prevent the negativity in one’s own life. We will find that we have the power to change our lives by contributing to our immediate environment. The world does not seem to be such a negative place after all. When we build a community like this, we discover that we have the power to do things that were outside our influence when we started off. Even if that does not happen, our individual lives can be better.

(The writer is the founder of Aarsha Vidya Foundation.)

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021