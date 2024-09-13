Guiding Light: Ganpati Bappa Morya!

Mumbai comes alive during Ganpati, there aren't many sensory experiences in the world that can rival the feel of the city, as she welcomes her Raja, Ganpati. Lalbaughcha Raja, of course reigns supreme, but we now have a Raja in almost every suburb, such is the love for our elephant-headed God of wisdom. And, of course, for the rest of the year, Mumbai is under the auspices of Shri Siddhivinayak, our Ganpati in residence, showering his benevolence and blessings on us all year round.

The festival is a great equaliser, as the clay idol is brought to the tiny huts with the same amount of enthusiasm as he is welcomed into the wealthiest homes. The journey starts with a pile of mud and culminates in the same deep sea. He spends time with us in a form that we can see and touch, talk and pray to, laugh and celebrate with! He becomes a member of our families, buildings and colonies for the duration of the festival, bringing together people across generations, genders and classes.

Artists find an outlet for their creativity, not just through the beautiful idols, but also the ornate pandals that house them, whether its a recreation of the Ram Mandir, or a fort of Shivaji Maharaj, each Ganesh mandal aims to give their visitors a unique experience. And when there are visitors, hawkers find a readymade income stream for their wares, as they cater to queues of visitors especially in the popular pandals! Ganpati finds a way to bring a little bit of cheer in the life of the average Mumbaikar!

The Ganesh festival has also become inextricably linked with our freedom struggle. Lokmanya Tilak first instituted the sarvajanik, or collective Ganesh pandals, which became a way to bring people together in the fight against the imperial tyranny of the Raj. Today, the festival still finds itself linked to social causes and recent national achievements, with some pandals putting up tableaus to express their solidarity with the protesting doctors, or even a celebration of India’s recent victory in the T20 cricket world cup. Mandals have also become increasingly eco-sensitive, with government regulations proscribing the use of plaster-of-paris, and mandating the use of clay.

Spiritually Ganesha resonates with our Muladhar Chakra, the very source of life. He is the first among the Ganas, Ganpati, worshipped before any auspicious project is initiated. He is also the Vighnaharta, the remover of obstacles, the Sukh Karta, the Dukh Harta, the harbinger of happiness and the one who takes our sorrows away. Having spent time with us, listening intently to our prayers and collecting our sorrows, he will depart with as much fanfare as he arrived on Tuesday (Anant Chaturdashi), making his journey back to the sea, accompanied by the sounds of drums and a sea of humanity! Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhchya Varshi Lavkar Ya!